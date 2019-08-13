 Verizon sells Tumblr as media makeover continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon sells Tumblr as media makeover continues

13 AUG 2019

Verizon sold blogging website Tumblr to WordPress parent Automattic, as the US operator refocuses its media unit around original content.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said the sale price was a “nominal amount” compared with the $1.1 billion Yahoo paid to acquire Tumblr in 2013. Verizon took ownership of the brand when it bought Yahoo in 2017.

WSJ noted about 200 employees will be transferred to Automattic as part of the deal.

Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg called Tumblr “one of the web’s most iconic brands,” adding “it is an essential venue to share new ideas, cultures and experiences, helping millions create and build communities around their shared interests”.

In a statement, Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan said the sale was the “culmination of a thoughtful, thorough and strategic process”.

The transaction comes as Verizon works to strengthen its media business, shifting to focus on original and subscription content.

In Q2, Verizon launched Yahoo Finance Premium and HuffPost Plus, adding subscription options to two of its most popular media brands. However, revenue in the quarter still fell 2.9 per cent year-on-year to $1.8 billion.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US operators slammed for hoarding data

Verizon holds steady as 5G gathers pace

Verizon, Ericsson prepare for SA 5G core shift

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association