Verizon reveals Americas enterprise head

Verizon announced former Hewlett Packard (HP) executive Jonathan Nikols was named as the new leader of its Americas enterprise operation after the operator shook up its leadership team a month ago.

Nikols was named SVP of Verizon Business’ global enterprise, Americas operations, a role covering its 5G connectivity, private networking, fixed-wireless access, and edge products and services.

Prior to joining Verizon Business, he was global VP of services and solutions at HP. Nikols also held various management positions at AT&T, Polycom, NCR, and Avaya

He reports to Massimo Peselli, who was appointed CRO for enterprise and the public sector at Verizon Business in 2022 after Sowmyanarayan Sampath was promoted to CEO of Verizon Business.

Sampath was recently named EVP and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group as part of the wider shuffle.