 Verizon to grow retail staff, hire gamers
Home

Verizon shops for store staff

11 MAY 2021

Verizon announced its largest recruitment effort in more than five years to meet growing demand from customers returning to its retail outlets after Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions eased.

The US operator aims to add 1,000 retail positions nationwide: it stated strong consumer interest in 5G devices and gaming means it needs more staff to help customers learn about the new technology.

Verizon is recruiting gamers and those with “a passion for cutting edge technologies like 5G and gaming”. Gaming became an increasingly popular pastime during the pandemic and there are signs this will outlast lockdowns.

The operator highlighted safety precautions remain in force at its shops, with measures including providing a touchless environment.

A phone trade-in scheme launched last month could be one driver of store footfall: Verizon is offering discounts on 5G smartphones to customers who trade in damaged or broken phones and switch from another carrier.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

