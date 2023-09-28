 Verizon reaps rewards of network transformation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Las Vegas 2023 - News

Verizon reaps rewards of network transformation

28 SEP 2023
A sign displaying 5G and Verizon's logo

LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2023: Verizon executive Joe Russo outlined the operator’s multi-year network transformation including a complete overhaul of its 5G core, on the sidelines of the conference.

Russo, who is the company’s president of global networks and technology, stated its transformation journey started with deploying more fibre, virtualisation and an internally-developed Verizon Cloud Platform. The latter is based on webscale software architecture and IP-based technologies designed for mobile operator workloads.

“All our 5G core applications are now running on our cloud-native platform,” said Russo. “We’ve moved to a containerised environment as well recently with the 5G core.”

The benefit of a Kubernetes-based, cloud-native platform includes disaggregating software and hardware in the core to support the dynamic allocation of network resources.

“Now in the core, we’re really seeing the ability to automate resilience,” Russo explained. “That’s the first thing, which is just making sure that the applications can self-heal and that the applications can stand themselves up if we see a fault in the platform.”

The 5G core upgrades also enable Verizon to do faster software releases without impacting services used by consumers and businesses.

“There’s a ton of automation we’ve built into our testing right through deployment and optimisation of the platform,” Russo noted.

Verizon also built-in transport and application resiliency by using virtualised platforms.

The operator has reduced infrastructure costs, which Russo stated allowed it to invest in other areas such as coverage and capacity.

Core competencies
A further benefit is the skills and capabilities Verizon has built up through re-tooling its 5G core, which can be applied to enterprise customers.

“My team understands how to stand up a virtualised core, and then all the way out to a virtualised RAN solution, all of which is what we’re doing in the private networking space,” Russo said.

Verizon now has vRAN on 15,000 cell sites, up from 8,000 in September of 2022, primarily through Samsung, but Russo noted the operator has started to deploy Ericsson’s vRAN.

Russo said Verizon is working to deploy standalone (SA) 5G after conducting various trials but he stated the operator’s open RAN efforts were “slow but developing”.

“I’ve been pushing the team to make sure that as we deploy standalone, it’s a step function improvement for our customers,” he said. “What we’ve seen in our testing is there are some things we have to work out to make sure that our customers are getting the reliability and accessibility that they expect not only for their data sessions, but also their voice sessions.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Top 5 takeaways

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 2 highlights

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association