 Verizon pushes privacy-heavy search engine - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon pushes privacy-heavy search engine

15 JAN 2020

Verizon Media sought to capitalise on consumer concerns around privacy, launching a new search engine it claimed won’t track, store or share data with advertisers.

In a statement, the company said its new OneSearch engine can offer localised search results by inferring a user’s location through their IP address, in the same way as other services. However, Verizon Media noted a user’s IP address, search query and device details are immediately moved to separate servers after a search is complete to ensure privacy. Addresses are deleted after four days, it added.

OneSearch also offers an advanced mode, which encrypts search terms and sets search result links to expire after an hour.

Though it is advert-supported, Verizon Media stated these will be based on keywords instead of browsing history, and the platform would not profile users or employ tracking cookies. The lack of personalisation based on search habits means all users will see the same “unbiased” search results, it added.

Michael Albers, head of consumer product, said OneSearch allows consumers to “search the internet with increased confidence”.

OneSearch joins a number of other privacy-oriented options, including search engine Duck Duck Go and the anti-tracking Tor Browser.

The search engine is available in North America on desktop and mobile browsers, with iOS and Android apps due later this month.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon Media tasks CTO with adding 5G flair

Facebook, experts press for national US privacy rules

TikTok fixes multiple security flaws
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association