Verizon pushes privacy-heavy search engine - Mobile World Live

Verizon Media sought to capitalise on consumer concerns around privacy, launching a new search engine it claimed won’t track, store or share data with advertisers.

In a statement, the company said its new OneSearch engine can offer localised search results by inferring a user’s location through their IP address, in the same way as other services. However, Verizon Media noted a user’s IP address, search query and device details are immediately moved to separate servers after a search is complete to ensure privacy. Addresses are deleted after four days, it added.

OneSearch also offers an advanced mode, which encrypts search terms and sets search result links to expire after an hour.

Though it is advert-supported, Verizon Media stated these will be based on keywords instead of browsing history, and the platform would not profile users or employ tracking cookies. The lack of personalisation based on search habits means all users will see the same “unbiased” search results, it added.

Michael Albers, head of consumer product, said OneSearch allows consumers to “search the internet with increased confidence”.

OneSearch joins a number of other privacy-oriented options, including search engine Duck Duck Go and the anti-tracking Tor Browser.

The search engine is available in North America on desktop and mobile browsers, with iOS and Android apps due later this month.