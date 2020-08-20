Verizon pushes 5G gaming goals with Twitch deal - Mobile World Live

Verizon stepped up its efforts around 5G gaming through a deal with popular live game streaming platform Twitch to explore ways the next generation technology could be used to deliver more immersive experiences.

John Nitti, Verizon’s chief media officer, said the companies will focus on “evolving the way creators and fans watch and play” with an eye toward “augmented online and in-person experiences”. The pair will also work on media and broadcast integrations for the Twitch Rivals North America series of competitions.

US operators have long pointed to gaming as a key 5G use case: in 2019 AT&T partnered with e-sports company ESL and Sprint teamed with cloud gaming service Hatch.

Verizon recently ramped its own activity in the space, teaming with international e-sports team Dignitas in January to launch a 5G e-sports training facility in Los Angeles to improve player performance and fan interactions. It subsequently agreed deals with e-sports company Riot Games in June and gaming organisation FaZe Clan in July.

Market research company Newzoo forecast mobile games will generate revenue of $77.2 billion in 2020 and remain the fastest growing segment as the overall gaming market (which also includes PCs and consoles) grows from $159.3 billion this year to more than $200 billion by end-2023.