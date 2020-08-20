 Verizon pushes 5G gaming goals with Twitch deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon pushes 5G gaming goals with Twitch deal

20 AUG 2020

Verizon stepped up its efforts around 5G gaming through a deal with popular live game streaming platform Twitch to explore ways the next generation technology could be used to deliver more immersive experiences.

John Nitti, Verizon’s chief media officer, said the companies will focus on “evolving the way creators and fans watch and play” with an eye toward “augmented online and in-person experiences”. The pair will also work on media and broadcast integrations for the Twitch Rivals North America series of competitions.

US operators have long pointed to gaming as a key 5G use case: in 2019 AT&T partnered with e-sports company ESL and Sprint teamed with cloud gaming service Hatch.

Verizon recently ramped its own activity in the space, teaming with international e-sports team Dignitas in January to launch a 5G e-sports training facility in Los Angeles to improve player performance and fan interactions. It subsequently agreed deals with e-sports company Riot Games in June and gaming organisation FaZe Clan in July.

Market research company Newzoo forecast mobile games will generate revenue of $77.2 billion in 2020 and remain the fastest growing segment as the overall gaming market (which also includes PCs and consoles) grows from $159.3 billion this year to more than $200 billion by end-2023.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Verizon seeks IoT boost from enhanced tracking tech

Verizon pushes AWS mobile edge computing play live

LG Uplus blazes trail for Verizon 5G roaming plan

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association