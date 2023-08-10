Verizon provisions autonomous store payment

Verizon teamed with a US National Basketball Association (NBA) team, and a sports and entertainment venue to enable contactless purchases during matches, a move intended to highlight the capabilities of its 5G network.

The self-checkout feature increases the speed of service to cut down wait times for attendees of San Francisco-based Golden State Warriors’ matches.

Along with the sports team, Verizon Business partnered with the Chase Centre and convenience store chain ampm to develop the self-service system, which covers beverages and snacks.

The platform uses autonomous shopping technology from specialist outfit AiFi, with visitors required to provide credit card details when they enter the store and payments then taken automatically when they leave.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live the system uses a fixed wireless access connection to access its 5G network.

The service also provides back-end store analytics and computer vision to help monitor stock levels.