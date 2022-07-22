 Verizon ports private 5G to Virginia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon ports private 5G to Virginia

22 JUL 2022

Verizon Business secured a deal to build a private 5G network at one of the Virginia Port Authority’s container terminals to test the use of autonomous vehicles and potentially replace Wi-Fi at the 275-acre site.

Verizon Business picked Ericsson to provide the radios and packet core for the Virginia International Terminals (VIT) network, a privately-held operating company that owned by the Virginia Port Authority which is a state agency.

VIT will use the network to test autonomous road trucks for transporting shipping containers.

Rich Ceci, SVP of technology and projects at VIT, stated the use of autonomous trucks could help address a shortfall of drivers.

Verizon Business stated the non-standalone 5G private network could be scaled to replace Wi-Fi at the Virginia International Gateway facility.

The private network combines ultra-wideband small cells with an LTE packet core and relevant radios, and compatible with a range of 4G and 5G devices.

Verizon Business CEO Sowmyanarayan Sampath, stated seaports “provide some of the best possible examples of the power of private 5G, with uses spanning autonomous vehicles, connected heavy equipment and secure, real-time tracking and logistics”.

The deal was Verizon Business’ second with a major international port following a deal with Associated British Ports in 2021 which involved replacing 200 Wi-Fi access points at the Port of Southampton.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Verizon trims outlook after tough Q2

Spark eyes 5G boost from mmWave

Cox Communications readies MVNO launch

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association