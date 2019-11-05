 Verizon pitches 5G as climate champion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon pitches 5G as climate champion

05 NOV 2019

LIVE FROM WEB SUMMIT 2019, LISBON: Verizon consumer group chief Ronan Dunne (pictured) hailed the potential of 5G to combat climate change, by delivering innovative new approaches as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

In a presentation, Dunne said innovation was key to tackling climate concerns, explaining 4IR could “halt and even reverse the damage set in motion by the previous industrial revolutions”.

He highlighted key 5G benefits including low latency and fast download speeds as enabling advances in IoT which could play a leading role in tackling environmental concerns, helping to reduce carbon footprints or track “scarce resources” such as water and electricity.

“The capabilities of IoT, 3D printing and 5G with massive AI capability, has the potential to improve energy efficiency, and cut carbon emission and resource usage across production cycles, manufacturing, shipment and reuse right across the supply chain”.

He stated Verizon is working to halve its carbon emission intensity (the amount of pollution generated as a proportion of the intensity of industrial processes) by 2025 relative to levels in 2016, but argued no single company can go it alone, with coalitions key to delivering sustainability.

“The world population…is estimated to grow between 3 billion and 4 billion by 2100. Most of that growth will be in climate-vulnerable regions like sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and the Middle East”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Subscriber growth drives Verizon higher in Q3

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Operators outline privacy wish list

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association