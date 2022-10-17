 Verizon offers prepaid FWA internet through Walmart - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon offers prepaid FWA internet through Walmart

17 OCT 2022

Verizon made a push into the prepaid internet market, teaming with retailer Walmart to distribute a fixed wireless access (FWA) product through its Straight Talk brand.

The contract-free service is priced at $45 per month, with a router costing $99. Verizon stated consumers can order direct from around 2,000 Walmart stores and the retailer’s website.

Straight Talk Home Internet offers uncapped 5G and 4G access, with data rates of up to 100Mb/s and 50Mb/s, respectively.

Verizon emphasised the service does not require background checks and claimed it provides more payment options, including cash, than other tariffs.

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner dubbed Straight Talk the operator’s “grab-and-go” brand, noting differences to the sales person-led approach of Total by Verizon, another prepaid home broadband service which it launched last month.

There is growing competition in the US FWA market, with T-Mobile US deploying a service in March and AT&T launching an offer under the Cricket Wireless moniker in 2021.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

