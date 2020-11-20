 Verizon offers businesses an Apple - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon offers businesses an Apple

20 NOV 2020

Verizon sought to jump start 5G device upgrades, teaming with Apple to launch a trade-in programme for businesses covering the iPhone 12.

The 5G Fleet Swap programme offers enterprises access to all four iPhone 12 models for no upfront cost when they trade their entire collection of business handsets from any operator.

Monthly device payments vary: at a launch event Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin (pictured) said the iPhone 12 mini will be free, with the operator stating other models will carry a “low” fee. No tariff changes are required.

Erwin argued access to 5G networks and devices will set the “future trajectory” for businesses “as technology continues to evolve”.

Susan Prescott, VP of markets, apps and services for Apple, stated access to Verizon’s mmWave 5G network will make it “easier than ever for businesses to build transformational mobile apps”.

The operator faces increased pressure in the enterprise market from T-Mobile US, but has also pointed to the segment and private network deployments as key to its 5G ambitions.

Verizon separately announced General Motors and Honeywell will be among the first enterprise customers to install its mmWave 5G service in their corporate offices.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

