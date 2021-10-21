 Verizon, Nissan advance C-V2X tech - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon, Nissan advance C-V2X tech

21 OCT 2021

Verizon maintained a focus on the automotive sector, completing a proof-of concept of C-V2X technology with Nissan North America using the operator’s 5G edge technology to warn drivers of unseen hazards which it aims to move to live trials in California.

Tests were conducted by Nissan’s Research and Advanced Engineering team and focused on technologies to notify drivers of the presence of obscured pedestrians and vehicles

Verizon stated sensor data from surrounding vehicles and infrastructure was processed at the edge of its network and communicated back to vehicles almost immediately. Nissan’s proprietary telematics platform then generates a driver notification.

TJ Fox, SVP of industrial IoT and automotive at Verizon Business, described C-V2X as a key element of the “connected and autonomous future of driving”.

Verizon explained the companies are seeking validation of the C-V2X system from the Californian county of Contra Costa’s transport authority, which operates a funding scheme and the opportunity for controlled testing in public areas as part of efforts to tackle traffic congestion.

The companies noted controlled public trials could pave the way for a full live deployment of their technology.

Verizon has been investigating ways to use its 5G network to assist with autonomous driving through a collaboration with location and data technology outfit HERE, and in August detailed a tie-up with Japanese giant Honda.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

