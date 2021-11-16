 Verizon names HR head - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon names HR head

16 NOV 2021
Samantha Hammock

Verizon appointed Samantha Hammock EVP and chief human resources officer, filling a vacancy created when Christy Pambianchi resigned to join Intel.

The appointment takes effect on 1 December and, like her predecessor, Hammock (pictured) will report directly to Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg

In a statement, Vestberg described Hammock as “a proven HR leader with the experience and vision to lead us in a transformative time for our industry”.

Vestberg highlighted the need to recruit workers with new skill sets: “the one constant driving our business forward is the need for great people”.

Hammock described this as a “pivotal time” for Verizon, adding “our ability to remain at the forefront of the industry rests entirely on unlocking the full potential of our workforce”.

The executive joins as the US wireless industry faces possible labour shortages, a risk highlighted by AT&T earlier this year.

In September, Vestberg told investors retail managers faced challenges keeping stores staffed.

Verizon recently named a new consumer group head to replace Ronan Dunne, who is moving to an advisory role with the operator.

In May, Verizon appointed Angie Klein as head of its Visible brand and recently named Miguel Quiroga head of a newly-formed platforms and ecosystems division.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile beats mid-band deadline

Manon Brouillette to head Verizon Consumer Group

US infrastructure bill set to boost mobile, FWA

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association