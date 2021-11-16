Verizon names HR head

Verizon appointed Samantha Hammock EVP and chief human resources officer, filling a vacancy created when Christy Pambianchi resigned to join Intel.

The appointment takes effect on 1 December and, like her predecessor, Hammock (pictured) will report directly to Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg

In a statement, Vestberg described Hammock as “a proven HR leader with the experience and vision to lead us in a transformative time for our industry”.

Vestberg highlighted the need to recruit workers with new skill sets: “the one constant driving our business forward is the need for great people”.

Hammock described this as a “pivotal time” for Verizon, adding “our ability to remain at the forefront of the industry rests entirely on unlocking the full potential of our workforce”.

The executive joins as the US wireless industry faces possible labour shortages, a risk highlighted by AT&T earlier this year.

In September, Vestberg told investors retail managers faced challenges keeping stores staffed.

Verizon recently named a new consumer group head to replace Ronan Dunne, who is moving to an advisory role with the operator.

In May, Verizon appointed Angie Klein as head of its Visible brand and recently named Miguel Quiroga head of a newly-formed platforms and ecosystems division.