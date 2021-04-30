 Verizon reported to be discussing sale of AOL and Yahoo
Home

Verizon reportedly mulls media cull

30 APR 2021

US operator Verizon opened talks with private equity company Apollo Global Management regarding the possible sale of its media assets, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The operator is reportedly discussing the sale of Yahoo and AOL for $4 billion to $5 billion. It acquired AOL for $4.4 billion in 2015 and spent $4.8 billion on Yahoo in 2017.

Since then, reports about a potential sale of the media assets have circulated frequently, as synergies with its wireless business proved hard to implement.

A sale of the assets was predicted by Lightshed Partners: in a research note issued in late 2020, analysts highlighted a “failure of Verizon’s digital media assets to create a mobile platform with robust, first-party data”, and predicted revenue from its Verizon Media unit would decline in 2021 “in stark contrast to the significant growth we are seeing in digital advertising across the major tech platforms”.

If Verizon agrees a deal with Apollo Global Management, it would be the second time this year a private equity company moved on an operator’s media assets, after AT&T agreed to sell 30 per cent of DirecTV to TPG Capital.

For Apollo Global Management, a deal with Verizon could be complicated or delayed by internal dynamics: Bloomberg reported power struggles between the company’s founders could impact a $24.7 billion investment fund it established.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

