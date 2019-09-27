 Verizon mmWave 5G march continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon mmWave 5G march continues

27 SEP 2019

Verizon defended the limited range of its 5G deployments in response to criticism from rivals, as it added parts of three new cities to its next-generation network.

Sections of New York City; Panama City (Florida); and Boise (Idaho) were the latest to receive coverage, raising Verizon’s tally of 5G cities to 13.

The operator rolled out 5G service in Phoenix in August, followed by deployments in 13 football stadiums earlier this month.

All of Verizon’s 5G launches so far have relied on mmWave spectrum, allowing it to offer ultra-fast speeds, but only over a small area. In a video, Verizon demonstrated 5G tests in New York City with downloads running at 1.4Gbps.

Though it has received some harsh criticism from T-Mobile US and others for its approach, Verizon VP of Technology Heidi Hemmer said the operator’s initial goal isn’t necessarily broad coverage.

“Providing consumers and businesses with 5G isn’t just about geographical reach, it’s about putting 5G in places where it can do the most good for the most people,” she wrote in a blog.

Verizon CTO Kyle Malady noted in a statement the operator aims to “quickly” expand availability beyond high traffic areas.

In August, CEO Hans Vestberg (pictured) said Verizon had already doubled its footprint in some of its initial 5G cities. But at an investor conference earlier this month, the executive was tight lipped about when nationwide coverage might follow, saying only the operator would “turn that on when our customers are ready for it and the market has the ecosystem for it”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Ooredoo Myanmar, ZTE demo 5G use cases

Huawei founder fleshes out 5G licensing plan

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association