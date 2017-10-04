English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon media chief stepping down after Yahoo reveal

04 OCT 2017

Verizon EVP and president of Global Media Marni Walden will step down from her post at the end of this year.

Walden is slated to move into a strategic advisor role as of December 31, and will leave the company altogether in February 2018.

Verizon completed its acquisition of Yahoo earlier this year; the company was combined with Verizon’s previously acquired AOL assets to form Oath. Appointed head of media and telematics in March, Walden was set to oversee the integration and scaling of Yahoo and AOL’s technologies at Oath.

Yahoo troubles
But news of Walden’s departure follows a reveal from Verizon earlier this week that a previously disclosed 2013 data breach at Yahoo was much larger than originally thought. Rather than the 1 billion accounts originally cited, Oath indicated Tuesday all 3 billion Yahoo accounts were compromised in the hack.

After the breach was first announced late last year, Walden was one of a few key figures who continued to advocate for following through on the Yahoo deal. At a Wall Street Journal conference in October 2016, Walden maintained the rationale for the deal – massively expanding Verizon’s audience – still made sense. Walden reiterated that position at another investor conference in January, despite the revelation that not one, but two data breaches had occurred at Yahoo.

However, Walden wasn’t alone in making such comments. In comments made at the Internet Association’s Virtuous Cycle 2016 conference in October, Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam told attendees he was “not that shocked” by the data breach revelations and stated “the industrial logic of doing this merger still makes a lot of sense”.

In a Wednesday statement, McAdam praised Walden.

“Marni helped build our wireless business, starting as a sales representative in a store, and grew into an inspirational leader and role model for so many at Verizon,” McAdam said. “She has most recently spearheaded Verizon’s entry into global digital media and telematics and will leave us in a strong competitive position.”

Following Walden’s exit, Tim Armstrong, CEO of Verizon’s media brand Oath, will report directly to McAdam. The Telematics organisation will report to John Stratton, executive vice president and president of Global Operations.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Yahoo data breach bigger than first thought

Comcast wireless service racks up 200,000 subscribers

Verizon targets families with new prepaid plan

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association