Verizon media chief stepping down after Yahoo reveal

Verizon EVP and president of Global Media Marni Walden will step down from her post at the end of this year.

Walden is slated to move into a strategic advisor role as of December 31, and will leave the company altogether in February 2018.

Verizon completed its acquisition of Yahoo earlier this year; the company was combined with Verizon’s previously acquired AOL assets to form Oath. Appointed head of media and telematics in March, Walden was set to oversee the integration and scaling of Yahoo and AOL’s technologies at Oath.

Yahoo troubles

But news of Walden’s departure follows a reveal from Verizon earlier this week that a previously disclosed 2013 data breach at Yahoo was much larger than originally thought. Rather than the 1 billion accounts originally cited, Oath indicated Tuesday all 3 billion Yahoo accounts were compromised in the hack.

After the breach was first announced late last year, Walden was one of a few key figures who continued to advocate for following through on the Yahoo deal. At a Wall Street Journal conference in October 2016, Walden maintained the rationale for the deal – massively expanding Verizon’s audience – still made sense. Walden reiterated that position at another investor conference in January, despite the revelation that not one, but two data breaches had occurred at Yahoo.

However, Walden wasn’t alone in making such comments. In comments made at the Internet Association’s Virtuous Cycle 2016 conference in October, Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam told attendees he was “not that shocked” by the data breach revelations and stated “the industrial logic of doing this merger still makes a lot of sense”.

In a Wednesday statement, McAdam praised Walden.

“Marni helped build our wireless business, starting as a sales representative in a store, and grew into an inspirational leader and role model for so many at Verizon,” McAdam said. “She has most recently spearheaded Verizon’s entry into global digital media and telematics and will leave us in a strong competitive position.”

Following Walden’s exit, Tim Armstrong, CEO of Verizon’s media brand Oath, will report directly to McAdam. The Telematics organisation will report to John Stratton, executive vice president and president of Global Operations.