Verizon mandates vaccines for non-union staff

Verizon announced a requirement for non-union staff to get Covid-19 (coronavirus) shots by 8 December to comply with a presidential command issued in September.

In a statement, Verizon explained the requirement applies to employees involved in fulfilling US government contracts along with staff they may come into contact with.

Verizon added it is also in talks with unions over vaccines for their members.

Home-based workers in its Verizon Consumer Group and some international staff are exempt from the requirement, with decisions on non-US employees to be communicated on a country-by-country basis.

AT&T is also a federal contractor and previously mandated non-union managers must be vaccinated and moved to implement the requirement for union members by February 2022.

T-Mobile US offices are open to vaccinated individuals and the operator is calling for a return to workplaces by 25 October, though staff have an option to seek permission to continue working remotely.

Associated Press this week reported the US government department tasked with writing the rules to enforce the order issued by President Joe Biden had sent the first draft for review.