Verizon latest to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

Verizon became the third operator globally and the first in the US to offer Microsoft’s Teams Phone Mobile service, part of a move to boost its unified communications platform for business customers.

The Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams service enables its business users to access the communication platform using their mobile phone’s native dialler and use a single phone number across devices.

Calls are treated like mobile traffic on Verizon’s LTE network, which it stated improved quality.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live the service is compatible with its business unit’s smartphones and is priced $4 a month for each line.

They explained Verizon had worked with Microsoft to integrate the service with its network, before trials to gather customer feedback.

Verizon Business CEO Sampath Sowmyanarayan stated customers expressed interest in mobilising unified communications and collaboration services as part of hybrid working set-ups.

In October 2022, Canadian operator Rogers Communications became the first of several partners to launch the Microsoft service, with Telia following a day later.