 Verizon latest partner in Apple Services push - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon latest partner in Apple Services push

16 JAN 2019

Apple ramped an effort to extend the reach of its Services business, inking a deal with Verizon to offer Apple Music as part of the operator’s upper-tier unlimited tariffs.

Verizon previously offered a free six-month trial of Apple Music with all its plans, after which customers would have to pay $9.99 per month to continue using the service. But, from 17 January, customers on its Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited tariffs will be able to keep their subscription for no additional cost.

Customers on its lower-tier Go Unlimited tariff will continue to be offered the free trial, with payments kicking in after six months.

Angie Klein, Verizon VP of marketing, said in a statement the change adds value to the operator’s plans.

But the move also comes as Apple plots an expansion of its Services business as iPhone sales decline. CEO Tim Cook noted in a recent letter to investors “the vast majority of services revenue is related to the size of the installed base” of people signed up to Apple Services.

At the CES event in Las Vegas earlier this month, Apple announced deals to integrate its AirPlay streaming service into TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio as part of its Services push.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

