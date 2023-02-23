 Verizon, KPMG target private 5G for healthcare - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon, KPMG target private 5G for healthcare

23 FEB 2023

Verizon Business teamed with professional services company KPMG to deploy a private 5G network for the healthcare industry.

The network was installed in a KPMG healthcare laboratory in the US, connecting hospital operations to improve scheduling and diagnosis activities, and to simplify patient interactions with the goal of improving their health.

Technologies and services being developed at the KPMG site include AI and computer vision imaging analysis, along with AR/VR for surgery planning.

The operator also cited benefits in terms of boosting the sustainability of buildings and closing a so-called health equity gap.

Jennifer Artley, SVP of 5G Acceleration for Verizon Business, stated KPMG’s expertise in improving business processes would help close the gap between legacy hospital environments and digital business operations.

“This collaboration is part of Verizon’s broader strategy to align with enterprises, start-ups, universities, ecosystem partners and government to explore how 5G and edge compute can disrupt and help transform nearly every industry,” she stated.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

