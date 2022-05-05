Verizon kicks off international venue plan

Verizon Business detailed a plan to deploy its private 5G network capabilities in stadiums and venues across Europe and Asia Pacific, expanding on launches in its domestic market.

The initiative includes Verizon Business’ high-density Wi-Fi and security products, and professional consultancy services.

Offering those services across Europe and Asia Pacific takes a page out Verizon’s US playbook that has included private network deployments across various professional sports stadiums including the ground used for the US National Football League’s (NFL) Super Bowl in February.

Verizon Business named Extreme Networks as one of the vendors in its international stadium partner set-up.

The pair explained they are set to deliver Wi-Fi connectivity at English Premier League football team Manchester United’s ground.

Extreme Networks COO Norman Rice highlighted joint work with Verizon Business across various US sporting venues and events.

Verizon Business’ US stadium deployments used 28GHz and 39GHz mmWave spectrum along with mid-band CBRS 3.5GHz and C-band.