Verizon keeps heat on with 5G OTA call

Verizon said it completed the first over-the-air (OTA) call using the 3GPP’s 5G New Radio standards on licensed mmWave spectrum – claiming the move kept it on track to be the first operator to launch 5G.

The call used a Qualcomm prototype 5G device and Nokia’s Cloud RAN platform. Verizon said the completion of the voice call with its partners was an important milestone.

Its 5G call follows a number of announcements by Verizon and other operators around the world, illustrating the rapid pace of testing using early 5G standards.

Earlier this month, Verizon teamed with Samsung and Korea Telecom to perform the first live international video call using pre-commercial 5G technology, and previously announced it was involved in a series of trials using mmWave technology.

In its latest statement, Verizon SVP and chief technology architect Ed Chan said: “We’re well on the way to being the first to usher in the next era of wireless communications for customers.”

Nokia networks president Marc Rouanne added trials using 3GPP standard compliant technology would “push the commercialisation of 5G.”

Verizon noted the deployment of 5G in mmWave spectrum, expected to begin later this year, would provide the massive bandwidth, low latency and high speeds needed for emerging fixed and mobile use cases.

It added: “As 5G continues to evolve, and as new use cases are developed and deployed, Verizon will be well positioned to deliver the capabilities those use cases call for to become a commercially viable solution.”