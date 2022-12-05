Verizon hits 5G ultra-wideband goal 

Verizon targeted nationwide coverage for its ultra-wideband 5G network in Q1 2023 after hitting a goal of covering 175 million people by the year-end.

The operator stated the rollout was boosted by its C-Band spectrum, noting this deployment is 13 months ahead of schedule due to early clearance by satellite providers in 30 cities.

Verizon committed close to $53 billion on the spectrum, including the purchase price and cost of reimbursing satellite service providers for clearing the frequencies.

After initially deploying 60MHz of C-Band spectrum, the operator added 100MHz in July and detailed a plan to cover 250 million people by end-2024.

Once all of its licensed spectrum is made available, Verizon will have up to 200MHz of C-Band spectrum deployed in some markets.

Verizon also continues beefing up ultra-wideband with mmWave spectrum in areas including venues, stadiums, arenas and airports, and for private networks.

Opensignal data showed AT&T remained behind Verizon in C-Band deployments by end-September.