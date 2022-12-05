 Verizon hits 5G ultra-wideband goal  - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon hits 5G ultra-wideband goal 

05 DEC 2022

Verizon targeted nationwide coverage for its ultra-wideband 5G network in Q1 2023 after hitting a goal of covering 175 million people by the year-end.

The operator stated the rollout was boosted by its C-Band spectrum, noting this deployment is 13 months ahead of schedule due to early clearance by satellite providers in 30 cities.

Verizon committed close to $53 billion on the spectrum, including the purchase price and cost of reimbursing satellite service providers for clearing the frequencies.

After initially deploying 60MHz of C-Band spectrum, the operator added 100MHz in July and detailed a plan to cover 250 million people by end-2024.

Once all of its licensed spectrum is made available, Verizon will have up to 200MHz of C-Band spectrum deployed in some markets.

Verizon also continues beefing up ultra-wideband with mmWave spectrum in areas including venues, stadiums, arenas and airports, and for private networks.

Opensignal data showed AT&T remained behind Verizon in C-Band deployments by end-September.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

