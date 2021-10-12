Verizon heads digital skills programme for women

Verizon formed the Women’s CoLab, a set of free online training programmes designed to help women build job skills to return to the workforce following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The online training modules are produced by US education technology company Degreed and include content developed by Harvard University, executive coaching organisation The Achieve Institute, and equality-focused business The Female Quotient.

Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin (pictured) explained in a statement the pandemic meant women’s progress in the workplace had “all but come to a standstill”.

The Women’s CoLab will give women “the support and resources they need to reach their career aspirations”, Erwin stated.

A policy brief published recently by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) projected there will be 13 million fewer women employed in 2021 than in 2019, while men’s figures will have recovered to 2019 levels.

The ILO attributes the gap to over-representation of women in hospitality, food services and manufacturing industries.

Verizon’s partners in the Women’s CoLab include Accenture, The Walt Disney Company, Bank of America and Mastercard, among others.

In addition to training modules, Women’s CoLab will include guest essays and workshops led by professional women.

Verizon accompanied the launch with a video featuring interviews with EVP and CSO Rima Qureshi, along with other female executives from a variety of industries.