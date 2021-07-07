Verizon hammers home emergency service creds

Verizon demonstrated a new use case for its mmWave spectrum in the form of a vehicle designed for emergency services and the military which is capable of offering 4G and 5G connectivity.

The Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is also compatible with 5G edge and was developed in partnership with the US Department of Defence.

Its primary purpose is to establish a temporary mobile network in military and natural disaster scenarios, with Verizon stating it can also provide satellite communications and an aerial view of situations via a tethered drone.

Connectivity options include private 5G, commercial LTE, mobile and tactical radio, and microwave and mesh networking.

The vehicle can be controlled remotely using Verizon’s 5G network, enabling deployment in areas considered too dangerous for people.

Verizon said THOR expands its range of vehicle-mounted wireless infrastructure comprising trailers and light trucks, along with mobile repeaters and portable generators.