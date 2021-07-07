 Verizon hammers home emergency service creds - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon hammers home emergency service creds

07 JUL 2021

Verizon demonstrated a new use case for its mmWave spectrum in the form of a vehicle designed for emergency services and the military which is capable of offering 4G and 5G connectivity.

The Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is also compatible with 5G edge and was developed in partnership with the US Department of Defence.

Its primary purpose is to establish a temporary mobile network in military and natural disaster scenarios, with Verizon stating it can also provide satellite communications and an aerial view of situations via a tethered drone.

Connectivity options include private 5G, commercial LTE, mobile and tactical radio, and microwave and mesh networking.

The vehicle can be controlled remotely using Verizon’s 5G network, enabling deployment in areas considered too dangerous for people.

Verizon said THOR expands its range of vehicle-mounted wireless infrastructure comprising trailers and light trucks, along with mobile repeaters and portable generators.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Huawei, Verizon take patents brawl to US court

Verizon CSO praises pandemic response

Verizon sells Yahoo Japan licence for $1.6 billion

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association