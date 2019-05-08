 Verizon hails edge compute progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon hails edge compute progress

08 MAY 2019

Verizon claimed to have hit a milestone in a push to reduce network latency, after achieving full virtualisation of baseband functions on its RAN in a trial with Nokia and Intel.

In a statement, the operator explained baseband functions account for the heaviest portion of computing on the RAN. Virtualising these will make its network hardware agnostic, giving it greater flexibility to use off-the-shelf hardware.

Adam Koeppe, Verizon’s SVP of network planning, said progress virtualising the RAN represents “a significant step” toward edge compute deployments and a “critical” milestone on the road to providing next generation services.

“With a virtualised baseband unit, we will lay the foundation to be able to move computing functionality to the edge of the network and will be able to rapidly respond to customers’ varied latency and computing needs.”

An operator representative recently told Mobile World Live Verizon plans to conduct a greater number of edge computing trials over the course of the next six to twelve months.

The representative said Verizon expects to deploy edge compute technology primarily in urban and industrial areas using a mix of both its own and third-party data centres, but declined to provide a timeline for commercial availability of the technology.

Verizon stated edge computing along with network slicing are core elements in its 5G strategy, where “unimagined latency-dependent” services will be on offer.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon looks to offload Tumblr

Verizon aims to revitalise media unit with 5G

Verizon VP warns on 5G overhype and under-delivery

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association