Verizon gives prepaid another refresh

Verizon gave its prepaid offering another refresh, adding a new $30 service tier, a hotspot option and international capabilities.

From 20 February, Verizon said it will offer the tariff with unlimited talk, text and 500MB of data. The plan joins lineup which includes a $40 package offering 3GB of data, 7GB for $50 and 10GB for $60. The company also dropped its prepaid unlimited plan pricing from $80 to $75.

Verizon announced prepaid customers can now join its Travel Pass programme, where they can spend $5 per day to use their regular plan allowances internationally. Mobile hotspot capabilities are also joining the mix for prepaid customers, Verizon added, albeit at 3G speeds.

The move to boost its prepaid offerings follows the debut of prepaid family plans in October 2017 and comes after Verizon became the only operator to lose prepaid customer in Q4 2017: 184,000 compared to gains of 63,000 at Sprint, 140,000 at AT&T and 149,000 at T-Mobile US.

While it doesn’t offer much in the way of data value given the next plan up offers much more data for just a $10 increase, the new $30 plan could be away for Verizon to woo back basic phone customers who refuse to sign up to a plan with data they feel they won’t use even if they have a smartphone.