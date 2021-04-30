 GE Global Research employs Verizon 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GE Global Research employs Verizon 5G

30 APR 2021

Verizon sought a further advancement in the use of mmWave spectrum for 5G, installing a compatible network at a GE Global Research testbed.

The operator told Mobile World Live the installation in Niskayuna, New York is not a private network, but rather an extension of Verizon’s public network. The collaboration involved the operator installing radio units and small cells at the facility.

Verizon explained GE Global Research will use the 5G network for its own tests, while also offering access to partners covering development of various services.

GE Global Research CTO Vic Abate stated the network provides the “speed, scale, reliability and flexibility to connect industrial devices in a truly transformative way”.

The company’s 5G mission lead SM Hasan added the next-generation connectivity opened doors to “AI and machine learning” along with “digital twins and autonomous technologies”. He cited use cases including “self driving cars and digital health, to more resilient, reliable energy grids”.

Verizon stated its 5G network will eventually be capable of connecting 1 million devices per square mile, offering ten-times the capacity of 4G.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Verizon reportedly mulls media cull

Nokia targets China fightback

Vodafone, Qualcomm ally on open RAN

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association