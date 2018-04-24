English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon eyes positive service revenue growth

24 APR 2018

Verizon approached an inflection point for its wireless business in Q1, as CFO Matt Ellis revealed service revenue lifted in March after a long downward slide.

Though service revenue in Q1 2018 as a whole dipped 2.4 per cent year-on-year to $15.4 billion, Ellis said the operator expects upward momentum in the segment to continue. He added service revenue growth is “on track” to turn positive near the end of 2018.

Even without a bump from service revenue, overall wireless revenue climbed around $1 billion year-on-year to $21.9 billion in Q1, driven by an increase in equipment revenue from $3.8 billion in Q1 2017 to $5 billion.

The financial stabilisation of Verizon’s wireless business came despite mixed subscriber figures.

Seasonal subscriber weakness continued in Q1, as Verizon shed 24,000 post paid subscribers. The drop was a far cry from the 289,000 subscribers lost in the same period of 2017 and strong net additions of other connected devices, such as wearables, further buoyed the post paid segment in the recent period.

However, prepaid losses of 335,000 in Q1 2018 were up sharply from 17,000 in the 2017 period.

Capex of $2.4 billion was up from $1.8 billion in Q1 2017, but remained fairly consistent with Verizon’s historical outlay despite the operator’s move to launch 5G services in the second-half of the year.

Overall, the operator generated net income of $4.7 billion in Q1 2018, up from $3.6 billion in the 2017 period.

5G strategy
CFO Matt Ellis noted the operator is already hard at work deploying next generation nodes in initial markets for the launch, and reiterated Verizon’s densification efforts over the last several years laid the groundwork for its 5G deployment, meaning a spike in capex isn’t necessary to fund the launch.

Ellis added a single set of infrastructure will be used to deploy both residential and mobile 5G, and noted the residential broadband launch is the “first slice of a multi-use asset”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Twitter remains profitable as content delivers

Digital drive delivers for Telenor

Google CEO says hardware growth will take time

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association