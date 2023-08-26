 Verizon eyes facial recognition at stadium - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_5G+

Verizon eyes facial recognition at stadium

26 AUG 2023
Verizon_tech

US operator Verizon touted a partnership with a US National Football League (NFL) team that included 5G-based facial recognition to verify attendees for access control and accelerated ticketing at games.

The opt-in 5G Accelerated Access facial recognition program is one element of a broader relationship the operator struck with the Tennessee Titan NFL football team.

According to Verizon’s website, the facial software-as-a-service program provides end-to-end encryption while matching guests’ faces with their tokens or tickets, which reduces long lines at entry points.

Access control at gates and checkpoints can also cut down the number of staff  needed at checkpoints due to the automated check-in.

The operator noted the use of cloud-based MEC infrastructure eliminated the need for on-premise servers.

Verizon stated the Accelerated Access program is one element in its broader Verizon Business Connected Venue.

The operator has made investments in more than 75 large public venues across the US, including the location of the NFL’s championship game in February and other major sports and music venues.

Verizon has a five-year contract with the NFL to provide a managed private wireless service for coach-to-coach communications across all 30 stadiums starting with the current season.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association