Verizon eyes 5G launch in San Francisco

Verizon asked IT services and cloud connectivity company TPx Communications to move off its 28GHz spectrum link in San Francisco so the operator can use it for a forthcoming 5G deployment.

TPx Communications revealed the information as part of a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing in which it requested permission to test equipment using Verizon’s 31GHz licence in the San Francisco area.

In the document, the company said successful testing will allow it to relocate operations from its current 28GHz link to Verizon’s 31GHz block through a long-term spectrum lease agreement. In a letter of support submitted to the FCC, Verizon added it requested the relocation since it is “planning a 5G network deployment” in the 28GHz block.

The application noted TPx Communications is aiming to conduct tests between April and August, but did not provide a timeline for Verizon’s 5G launch in the area.

In November 2017, Verizon laid out plans to launch fixed-wireless 5G service in three to five markets this year, beginning with Sacramento, California. The operator noted additional markets would be announced at a later date.

The decision to roll out fixed-wireless 5G service follows extensive testing in 11 trial markets. While San Francisco is not on the list, it is within two hours drive of Sacramento, one of the publicised test cities.