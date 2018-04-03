English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon eyes 5G launch in San Francisco

03 APR 2018

Verizon asked IT services and cloud connectivity company TPx Communications to move off its 28GHz spectrum link in San Francisco so the operator can use it for a forthcoming 5G deployment.

TPx Communications revealed the information as part of a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing in which it requested permission to test equipment using Verizon’s 31GHz licence in the San Francisco area.

In the document, the company said successful testing will allow it to relocate operations from its current 28GHz link to Verizon’s 31GHz block through a long-term spectrum lease agreement. In a letter of support submitted to the FCC, Verizon added it requested the relocation since it is “planning a 5G network deployment” in the 28GHz block.

The application noted TPx Communications is aiming to conduct tests between April and August, but did not provide a timeline for Verizon’s 5G launch in the area.

In November 2017, Verizon laid out plans to launch fixed-wireless 5G service in three to five markets this year, beginning with Sacramento, California. The operator noted additional markets would be announced at a later date.

The decision to roll out fixed-wireless 5G service follows extensive testing in 11 trial markets. While San Francisco is not on the list, it is within two hours drive of Sacramento, one of the publicised test cities.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC refuses to block Verizon mmWave licence transfer

UK continues 5G push with city-wide scheme

Orange dep CEO: 5G business case still up for grabs

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association