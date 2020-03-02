 Verizon eyes 5G collaboration with Walmart - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon eyes 5G collaboration with Walmart

02 MAR 2020

Verizon was tipped to launch a 5G trial with retailer Walmart, aimed at helping the retail giant offer digital health services at its stores, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Sources told the newspaper the pair are in negotiations to bring 5G to two Walmart locations this year, where it would be used to allow customers to securely share medical data with healthcare professionals and interact with doctors using a video stream on a dedicated app.

Walmart provides pharmacy services, and recently opened health clinics at a small number of locations offering customers access to limited medical services. WSJ noted the clinics could use the technology to expand the range of services on offer.

In addition to enabling new health services, 5G connectivity could also be used to help the stores track inventory in real time as customers shop.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live it does not comment on “rumours and speculation”. However, the move would be consistent with the operator’s focus on healthcare as a key vertical for new 5G applications.

In February, Verizon teamed with Emory Healthcare to develop and test new 5G use cases for the medical industry. At the time, Verizon Business Group CEO Tami Erwin said the technology’s potential to “transform healthcare is limitless”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

US operators face fines for location leaks

Huawei ups Europe play with 5G factory

Optus takes dual-band 5G to Sydney
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association