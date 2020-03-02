Verizon eyes 5G collaboration with Walmart - Mobile World Live

Verizon was tipped to launch a 5G trial with retailer Walmart, aimed at helping the retail giant offer digital health services at its stores, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Sources told the newspaper the pair are in negotiations to bring 5G to two Walmart locations this year, where it would be used to allow customers to securely share medical data with healthcare professionals and interact with doctors using a video stream on a dedicated app.

Walmart provides pharmacy services, and recently opened health clinics at a small number of locations offering customers access to limited medical services. WSJ noted the clinics could use the technology to expand the range of services on offer.

In addition to enabling new health services, 5G connectivity could also be used to help the stores track inventory in real time as customers shop.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live it does not comment on “rumours and speculation”. However, the move would be consistent with the operator’s focus on healthcare as a key vertical for new 5G applications.

In February, Verizon teamed with Emory Healthcare to develop and test new 5G use cases for the medical industry. At the time, Verizon Business Group CEO Tami Erwin said the technology’s potential to “transform healthcare is limitless”.