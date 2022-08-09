 Verizon extends reach of emergency THOR vehicle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon extends reach of emergency THOR vehicle

09 AUG 2022

Verizon Frontline detailed a prototype trailer for its Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle which will boost the connectivity options available, in particular around 5G technology.

The trailer is designed to add dual-core network capabilities to the mix, enabling private non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) 5G networks.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the dual capabilities boosted compatibility with current devices while providing a migration path to full SA 5G.

The capabilities will also enable advanced computing services such as network slicing.

Verizon’s THOR vehicle and trailer employ its ultra-wideband 5G network, which includes mmWave and edge compute capabilities.

The trailer can be deployed independently of the main vehicle, with both designed to provide connectivity to emergency services. The latest unit offers PTT, LMRS and private mobile edge compute (MEC) capabilities.

Verizon’s representative also told MWL an announcement regarding its SA 5G core is in the works.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Verizon gears up fibre core for 5G surge

Verizon warns of mobile, IoT device security threat

Verizon taps Microsoft for 5G Xbox gaming

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association