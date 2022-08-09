Verizon extends reach of emergency THOR vehicle

Verizon Frontline detailed a prototype trailer for its Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle which will boost the connectivity options available, in particular around 5G technology.

The trailer is designed to add dual-core network capabilities to the mix, enabling private non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) 5G networks.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the dual capabilities boosted compatibility with current devices while providing a migration path to full SA 5G.

The capabilities will also enable advanced computing services such as network slicing.

Verizon’s THOR vehicle and trailer employ its ultra-wideband 5G network, which includes mmWave and edge compute capabilities.

The trailer can be deployed independently of the main vehicle, with both designed to provide connectivity to emergency services. The latest unit offers PTT, LMRS and private mobile edge compute (MEC) capabilities.

Verizon’s representative also told MWL an announcement regarding its SA 5G core is in the works.