 Verizon extends FWA 5G business service again
Home

Verizon extends FWA 5G business service again

05 AUG 2021
Austin

Verizon added new services to its 5G Business Internet offering, tapping its recent moves in videoconferencing as it continued to expand the number of cities where the service is available.

The operator made its fixed wireless access (FWA) service available in five more cities, bringing the total to 47. Verizon is marketing the offer as an alternative to cable, offering eligible customers various perks.

In a statement, the company explained new customers will get its BlueJeans Meetings application and a Verizon OneTalk service line at no additional cost for as long as they maintain their 5G internet service.

Verizon’s rollout of FWA business internet service is ahead of schedule: at an investor event in March it detailed a goal to extend the offer to 20 markets by the year-end.

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer at Verizon Business, stated its expansion would continue.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

