Verizon extends 5G enterprise FWA availability

Verizon extended its 5G Business Internet to 18 additional US cities, bringing the total served to 42, as it continues to deploy mmWave spectrum for fixed wireless access (FWA).

The operator made the service available in parts of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Akron and Columbus, Ohio; Fresno, California; Seattle and Spokane, Washington; Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Memphis, Tennessee; San Antonio, Texas; Raleigh, Durham and Greensboro, North Carolina; Tucson, Arizona; Des Moines, Iowa; and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Details of service availability are available through a dedicated website.

Verizon is touting 5G FWA to businesses seeking an alternative to their broadband provider, offering professional installation; a $1,500 credit to offset early termination fees; and a ten-year price lock for eligible customers.

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer at Verizon Business, said the service offers enterprises a “scalable framework” which will make it easier for them to use technologies including edge computing and IoT in the future.

Verizon describes its 5G Business Internet as “superfast internet connectivity”, but notes companies may require its dedicated private wireless product to customise their networks.

The operator is currently using mmWave spectrum for 5G FWA, but plans to complement it with C-Band spectrum once this becomes available.

It previously told investors it planned to add 14,000 mmWave sites this year and in 2022.

T-Mobile US also offers an FWA 5G service to enterprises which it claimed covered 2.5 million users at its launch on 1 June.