Verizon expands green energy deals

Verizon last week progressed an environmental target by signing four additional renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs) which took the total capacity for sustainable power to more than 3GW.

The latest agreements account for 410MW in total, taking Verizon closer to a goal of sourcing or generating renewable energy equivalent to 50 per cent of its total annual consumption by 2025.

Verizon has signed 24 REPAs since 2019, roughly equivalent to 8.4 million MWh of annual electricity production

In a statement announcing the deals issued on 12 January, EVP and CFO Matt Ellis noted Verizon had also issued four green bonds totalling $4 billion covering renewable energy as it strives to meet net zero goals by 2035.

There are now seven renewable energy facilities related to Verizon’s REPAs operational.