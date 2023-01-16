 Verizon expands green energy deals - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon expands green energy deals

16 JAN 2023

Verizon last week progressed an environmental target by signing four additional renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs) which took the total capacity for sustainable power to more than 3GW.

The latest agreements account for 410MW in total, taking Verizon closer to a goal of sourcing or generating renewable energy equivalent to 50 per cent of its total annual consumption by 2025.

Verizon has signed 24 REPAs since 2019, roughly equivalent to 8.4 million MWh of annual electricity production

In a statement announcing the deals issued on 12 January, EVP and CFO Matt Ellis noted Verizon had also issued four green bonds totalling $4 billion covering renewable energy as it strives to meet net zero goals by 2035.

There are now seven renewable energy facilities related to Verizon’s REPAs operational.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

GSMA hails operator sustainability progress

Telstra seals major renewable energy purchase deal

Robi shifts to solar to power cell sites
Asia

Tags

