 Verizon, Equinix automate enterprise cloud connections - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon, Equinix automate enterprise cloud connections

13 AUG 2021

Verizon expanded a partnership with data centre giant Equinix to bolster its software-defined interconnect (SDI) product, a move meant to automate cloud connectivity for the operator’s enterprise and public sector customers.

The partnership will enable organisations to connect their multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and Ethernet-based networks to hundreds of cloud, infrastructure and service providers, Verizon stated.

Verizon’s arrangement with Equinix is an extension of the operator’s existing SDI service, which uses software to connect enterprise networks to colocation data centres.

It introduced the capability in 2019 to simplify data centre connections for corporate customers.

Verizon SDI customers can already connect to Equinix data centres within a day and will now be able to extend this to Ethernet Virtual Private Line (E-Line) and Ethernet Virtual Private LAN (E-LAN), services which connect Ethernet ports and customer end-points without dedicated hardware.

Massimo Peselli, SVP of global enterprise at Verizon Business, said the expansion will provide customers “the agility they need to meet their needs as they migrate to the cloud”.

He also noted ongoing demand for enterprise connectivity to the cloud from any location and device as organisations adopt 5G, which will provide access to real-time data analytics, AI, enhanced security, and AR and VR. Peselli explained this requires requiring “a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable platform” delivering services in a “cloud-centric way”.

Bill Long, SVP of core product management at Equinix, added the expanded partnership helps the companies deliver “globally consistent” services, enabling enterprises to “securely connect their digital supply chain ecosystems including wireline, wireless 5G and public cloud networks”.

Verizon’s partnership with Equinix is part of a larger enterprise cloud service strategy.

The operator is adding AWS infrastructure to its service aggregation points and combined its on-site 5G Edge network with Microsoft Azure.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Verizon appeases detractors with Tracfone promises

T-Mobile trials fibre in NYC

Intel recruits telecom veteran to run HR

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association