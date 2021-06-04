Verizon adds deputy consumer group CEO - Mobile World Live

Verizon appointed Manon Brouillette (pictured) to a newly created COO and deputy CEO post at its consumer business, continuing preparations for a major push around 5G.

Brouillette was CEO of multi-service Canadian operator Videotron Group for close to six years, and over the past two years held board positions with businesses including Altice USA.

Verizon stated Videotron Group became the fastest-growing mobile operator in Canada under Brouillette’s leadership.

The executive will report to Verizon EVP and consumer group chief Ronan Dunne.

In a statement, Dunne praised Brouillette’s tenacity and experience, and explained her post with Verizon will involve maintaining its 4G services along with accelerating the shift to 5G.

Dunne also noted key drivers for Verizon’s consumer business will be its recent acquisition of C-Band spectrum and a move to acquire MVNO Tracfone.

Brouillette’s appointment continues a recent run of executive moves by Verizon, which last week named Angie Klein CEO of its Visible prepaid brand.