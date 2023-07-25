 Verizon deploys private 5G in hospital - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon deploys private 5G in hospital

25 JUL 2023

Verizon Business provided a private 5G network for a health organisation using all three of its compatible frequency bands to provide campus-wide service.

The operator stated the deployment with the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System offers advanced clinical capabilities including AR-assisted presurgical guidance and virtual 3D X-rays incorporating computerised tomography and magnetic resonance imaging scans.

It also cited VR-assisted medical learning involving 3D models of human organs and the use of digital twins.

The service is provisioned by the operator’s private 5G MEC infrastructure.

Verizon Business stated a combination of AI-based clinical decision tools and edge-based cloud servers help doctors make decisions on patient care in real-time.

Verizon built commercial in-building 5G systems across the entire facility before deploying the private network.

The in-building systems were integrated with 5G rooftop macro sites to provide the campus-wide service.

Verizon stated the project forms part of a partnership struck with the US Department of Veteran Affairs (VA)  in 2020.

Kyle Malady, Verizon Business CEO, touted data rates and low latency as key benefits for the health centre.

In June, Verizon Public Sector announced a nine-year expansion of a partnership with the VA worth $448 million to provide mobile devices and communications systems.



Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

