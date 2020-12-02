Verizon defends DSS performance - Mobile World Live

Verizon CTO Kyle Malady (pictured) insisted dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology used in a nationwide low-band 5G rollout was working well, though a report by Signals Research Group cast further doubt on the operator’s work.

Speaking during an investor conference, Malady said DSS is “absolutely meeting our targeted engineering requirements at the moment”, though he acknowledged the operator is still “optimising and working on it”.

But Malady’s comments are at odds with a newly released study by Signals Research Group, which stated there are “significant inefficiencies” in Verizon and AT&T’s deployments of the technology, which allows a single block of spectrum to be shared between 4G and 5G networks.

The consultancy noted the problems hindered the performance of both networks following trials conducted on Verizon’s network in Minneapolis and Oklahoma City, and AT&T’s network in Plano, Texas during October.

Its findings add fuel to a previous warning from T-Mobile US president of technology Neville Ray that DSS has a negative impact on capacity.

However, Signals Research Group acknowledged total throughput on Verizon’s network was boosted by its use of 3.5GHz spectrum, which provided “the bulk of the data speeds” achieved in testing compared with low-band 5G.

Malady told investors Verizon had deployed 3.5GHz on “a few thousand” sites to date, primarily outdoors, adding it views the frequency as “an easy way to add some capacity in places that we need to”.