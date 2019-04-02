Verizon debuts child-focused tariff - Mobile World Live

Verizon once again sought to broaden its appeal to families, unveiling a new tariff designed to give parents more control over their children’s mobile experience.

Intended to be paired with Verizon’s unlimited tariffs, the Just Kids plan offers 5GB of high speed data, and unlimited talk and text to 20 designated contacts for $55 per month.

It also includes parental controls via the Verizon Smart Family app, which allow guardians to track their child’s whereabouts, limit time spent online and set content restrictions.

Access to the Smart Family app usually costs $9.99 per month, but Verizon said the fee is included in the Just Kids pricing.

A safety mode, which restricts data speeds when the 5GB limit is exceeded, is automatically enabled so parents don’t have to worry about overage charges.

Angie Klein, Verizon VP of marketing, said in a statement the plan provides parents with “features that give them peace of mind” in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The tariff will be available from 4 April.