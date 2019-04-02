 Verizon debuts child-focused tariff - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon debuts child-focused tariff

02 APR 2019

Verizon once again sought to broaden its appeal to families, unveiling a new tariff designed to give parents more control over their children’s mobile experience.

Intended to be paired with Verizon’s unlimited tariffs, the Just Kids plan offers 5GB of high speed data, and unlimited talk and text to 20 designated contacts for $55 per month.

It also includes parental controls via the Verizon Smart Family app, which allow guardians to track their child’s whereabouts, limit time spent online and set content restrictions.

Access to the Smart Family app usually costs $9.99 per month, but Verizon said the fee is included in the Just Kids pricing.

A safety mode, which restricts data speeds when the 5GB limit is exceeded, is automatically enabled so parents don’t have to worry about overage charges.

Angie Klein, Verizon VP of marketing, said in a statement the plan provides parents with “features that give them peace of mind” in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The tariff will be available from 4 April.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Vestberg targets customers in Verizon overhaul

FTC probes broadband privacy

Verizon names first cities to get mobile 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association