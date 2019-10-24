 Verizon, Corning partner for factory 5G trial - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon, Corning partner for factory 5G trial

24 OCT 2019

Verizon brought 5G to fibre, launching a testbed for the next-generation mobile technology at a Corning optical cable production plant designed to prepare the companies for the fourth industrial revolution.

The US operator equipped a Corning fibre factory with its 5G Ultra Wideband B2B service, under a partnership designed to increase automation in the facility. Specifically, the pair will look to use the low-latency and high-bandwidth offered by the mobile tech to control autonomous guided vehicles, and enable near real-time supply chain tracking and product inspection.

Tami Erwin, EVP and CEO at Verizon Business Group, explained 5G will drive the fourth industrial revolution by “enabling massive steps forward in robotics and automation that will transform supply chain management and create smarter and more efficient factories”.

Corning Optical Communications technology SVP Claudio Mazzali added the companies “expect to break new ground by identifying which 5G-enabled capabilities offer the most promise in a manufacturing environment”.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London.

Read more

