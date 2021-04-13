 Verizon continues C-Band prep - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon continues C-Band prep

13 APR 2021

Verizon agreed deals with tower companies Crown Castle and SBA Communications to help speed deployment of C-Band equipment, as the US operator prepares to launch services based on the newly-acquired spectrum.

The operator already uses both companies to host its equipment and committed to spend $45.5 billion on C-Band spectrum in an auction earlier this year, securing an average of 161MHz nationwide, earmarked to boost its next-generation rollout and fuel revenue growth.

In a statement, Verizon explained the deals with Crown Castle and SBA Communications will help it to launch ultra-wideband and a fixed wireless access 5G service on the spectrum.

The ultra-wideband service requires new network equipment comprising baseband and antennas to be installed on existing towers.

Verizon executives said recently it planned to spend $10 billion over the next three years to deploy C-Band, and it had ordered equipment to upgrade up to 8,000 sites in 2021.

Decade of value
The latest agreements also focus on providing for process improvements including standardising and reducing forms, and minimising legal reviews, which Verizon believes will speed deployment of compatible equipment.

Also included are terms for leasing space on existing towers for C-Band equipment.

Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown said the move “was designed to deliver significant value for both parties over the next ten years”.

“We believe our ability to offer a comprehensive solution at scale provides us the best opportunity to deliver value as we support their wireless infrastructure needs.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

