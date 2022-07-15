 Verizon continues 5G ultra-wideband deployment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon continues 5G ultra-wideband deployment

15 JUL 2022
5G

Verizon expanded its ultra-wideband 5G service to Atlanta, unlocking a potential 1 million additional customers and advancing a goal to cover 175 million people by the year-end.

To date, Verizon covered approximately 113 million people across 1,700 cities and plans to hit 250 million by the end of 2024.

The ultra-wideband service uses Verizon’s mmWave and C-Band spectrum, and edge compute capabilities.

Verizon stated the deployment in Atlanta was “18 months earlier than projected due to agreements” struck with satellite service providers in March to clear C-Band spectrum.

Verizon spent close to $53 billion on the spectrum, including the purchase price and cost of reimbursing satellite companies for clearing the frequencies earlier than an original deadline of end-December.

The Atlanta deployment included Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expressed concern late in 2021 that AT&T and Verizon’s C-Band deployments could interfere with radio altimeters on aeroplanes.

After several delays, Verizon and AT&T started using their C-Band spectrum in January.

In June, the FAA announced an agreement had been reached with mobile operators regarding the use of C-Band spectrum near airports.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Verizon targets budget conscious consumers

China Unicom Beijing taps Huawei for rural 5G boost

Nokia y la Fuerza Aérea de EEUU estudiarán la compatibilidad de la 5G con los radares
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association