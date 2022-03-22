Verizon Connect shifts fleet software onto AWS

Verizon Connect announced it recently moved all of its fleet management software onto Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) multiple Availability Zone (AZ) architecture to accelerate time to market.

The company’s Verizon Connect Reveal fleet management system is employing AWS machine learning and data analytics capabilities to allow business customers to track and manage their mobile workforces.

By running its fleet management system on AWS, Verizon Connect stated it provides business customers with data to promote driver safety and reduce costs. It asserted this helps businesses of all sizes make more informed decisions based on near-real time data related to vehicles, employees and the work they are doing in the field.

Verizon’s history with AWS dates to 2018 when the operator named the company as its preferred public cloud provider.

In addition to Verizon, operators including AT&T and Telefonica have partnered with cloud service providers to lower IT costs and enable 5G services at edge locations.

AWS has long held the dominant market position in the public cloud sector, with Synergy Research placing its market share at between 32 per cent and 33 per cent in Q4 2021, with Microsoft 11 percentage points behind.

Verizon is also using AWS Wavelength for edge compute capabilities at its service aggregation points, along with conducting trials with the company, Bloomberg Media and streaming software outfit Zixi covering delivery of 4K-quality live feeds and near-real time translation of content for transcripts, captioning and subtitling.