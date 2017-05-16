English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Verizon CIO admits industry needs to up its digital game

16 MAY 2017

FROM TM FORUM LIVE, NICE, FRANCE: Shankar Arumugavelu, CIO at Verizon, claimed the telecoms industry is not moving fast enough to capitalise on the digital evolution it championed, with data still an untapped asset.

“Data is the new oil and analytics is the new refinery,” Arumugavelu said, adding telecoms operators have the right to win in this space because they own the key infrastructure underpinning always-on connectivity.

However, the challenge now is to understand customer expectations have changed and to meet the growing demand for the level of service quality and transparency emerging in other industries. Arumugavelu said telecoms could learn from other sectors such as the airline industry, which has introduced greater transparency and flexibility in its service offerings.

“Customers are looking for mobile first,” he said. They want to be able to access services anytime, anywhere, and on demand.

Arumugavelu pointed to the efforts Verizon is making to transform its own products and services, with unlimited voice, text and data plans, the ability to upload a home TV package via the Fios network in one click, and early access to services over-the-top while customers wait for an engineer to install their equipment.

It is also important to be able to anticipate problems customers might have in the home network or point them to different price plans that might suit their needs better, Arumugavelu added,

Digital transformation
Key to all this is digital transformation, which “must come from the top”, said Arumugavelu. He said Verizon made strides in streamlining and modernising its systems, and focused on new ways to engage customers and gain more insights into the customer experience.

“Digital transformation equals business transformation,” he added, noting it’s not just about technology. Operators have to simplify their processes and policies, obsess over the customer experience, modernise IT, and attract and retain top talent. They also need to fail faster in order to succeed faster: “Don’t wait for perfect,” said Arumugavelu.

– Anne Morris, contributing reporter to Mobile World Live

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Related

Telcos call for an end to billing

Verizon outbids AT&T to seal $3.1B Straight Path deal

Verizon partners Samsung, Cisco on 5G trials

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association