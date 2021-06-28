 Verizon chiefs focus on 5G transformation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCB 21 News

Verizon chiefs focus on 5G transformation

28 JUN 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: Verizon executives Hans Vestberg and Rima Qureshi (pictured) focused on the transformational potential of 5G, explaining the technology goes beyond simply delivering headline-grabbing demonstrations by pushing innovations which could improve, and even save, lives.

Chief strategy officer Qureshi highlighted the role of 5G in robots and drones, which she noted were just two examples of use cases for the technology Verizon is currently focusing on.

Drones, for example, had already improved safety during natural disasters, enabling a “single operator and a drone equipped with specialised sensors” to “gather crucial information not seen by the human eye and offer lifesaving insights to first responders”.

In 2020, a remote pilot operated a drone in a wildfire in the US State of Washington, with the device transmitting data to a command centre 1,600 miles away on Verizon’s 4G network.

“With 5G connected to the drone’s camera we can do so much more, like stream 360-degree video that allows recipients to simultaneously focus on different aspects depicted in the feed”, Qureshi explained.

The next-generation technology is also solving a key problem in the field of robots, enabling units deployed in a range of industrial applications to communicate with one another to improve efficiency and, in turn, safety for personnel.

“From mining to manufacturing, from warehouses to ports, we are seeing a growing demand for systems that can handle production or distribution traffic safely and efficiently.”

Enabler
CEO Vestberg focused on the technology itself, noting the Covid-19 (coronavirus) crisis had provided first hand evidence to the world “that 5G isn’t simply the next G”. Instead, features including ultra-low latency and “unparalleled” upload and download speeds had proven the technology is the “innovation that makes other innovations possible”.

The pandemic provided a fitting backdrop for a hybrid MWC21 premised on “transformation and impact”, Vestberg explained, noting the outbreak had “accelerated trends we have long seen coming” by highlighting “that access to mobility, broadband and cloud isn’t just nice to have, it’s essential”.

Vestberg (pictured, right) noted the past 18 months had “marked the true arrival of 5G” as a transformational force, “with an immense impact on the way consumers learn, work, play and enjoy entertainment”.

He explained a recent record-breaking auction of C-Band spectrum in the US was a key element in Verizon’s strategy to deliver new services to consumers and businesses. Combined with multi-access edge computing (MEC), Vestberg explained the operator was positioned to deliver “incredible” services through a “transformative, high impact, multi-layered infrastructure of mobile networks, broadband and cloud”.

“We see several business opportunities on the same multi-purpose network for 5G: mobility; FWA; and MEC”.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

IBM CEO sees operators at openness crossroads

ZTE chief hails industrial benefits of 5G

Qualcomm unveils smartphone, small cell platforms
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association