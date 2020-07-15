 Verizon, Cellwize put AI to work for 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon, Cellwize put AI to work for 5G

15 JUL 2020

Verizon made another move to accelerate its 5G rollout, partnering with software company Cellwize to launch a RAN platform which automates site design and enables vendor-neutral application development.

The operator said Cellwize’s CHIME system uses AI and machine learning to help determine the most efficient design for new cell sites based on the surrounding infrastructure. The architecture is determined by the primary use case, for example calling or messaging, along with the best means of delivering the fastest possible connection, among other considerations.

Verizon VP of planning Bill Stone (pictured) stated the platform also simplifies development of next-generation applications by providing a single vendor-neutral system: “Developers no longer have to learn individual [RAN] vendor codes, or keep up with changes in vendors’ distinct codes to develop for our network.”

The operator said the platform will benefit developers working on projects related to network automation; data analytics; capex modelling; network optimisation; and interference elimination.

Stone argued the work with Cellwize will provide “valuable insights” towards efforts to standardise a similar platform for the entire industry.

Last week the operator revealed it completed its first end-to-end data session trial of standalone 5G, bolstering plans to begin offering services by the end of this year.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AIS readies 5G core network decision

Samsung forecasts first 6G networks in 2028

US operator 5G ad spat rages on

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association