 Verizon casts doubt on T-Mobile B2B challenge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon casts doubt on T-Mobile B2B challenge

12 APR 2022

A Verizon Business executive played down the chances of T-Mobile US taking a 20 per cent share of the enterprise sector by 2025, telling Mobile World Live (MWL) its rival’s growth trends will result in it falling short.

Verizon Business CRO Sampath Sowmyanarayan (pictured) noted his company holds a strong share of the B2B market currently, highlighting its CBRS, C-Band and mmWave options for private networks as a key competitive advantage.

“We have more than 45 per cent market share overall in B2B,” Sowmyanarayan told MWL.

The Verizon executive added T-Mobile had touted a B2B focus “for the last four or five years”, but he was yet to see its “share position growing”.

T-Mobile executives have been vocal about reaching a 20 per cent market share in the enterprise sector by 2025.

Sowmyanarayan noted Verizon Business also has existing relationships with business customers through WAN and LAN deployments.

The executive noted CBRS offered potential in the SME sector, particularly for businesses with several warehouse locations or colleges requiring connectivity across campuses.

Verizon Business last month bolstered its enterprise play by adding a CBRS-based turnkey product from specialist vendor Celona to its portfolio.

Celona offers plug and play WLAN products including private ports, and radio equipment and controllers on the operator’s On Site LTE and 5G set-up, with the system employing AI to troubleshoot problems on networks and provide usage analytics.

In addition to staking a claim to boost Verizon Businesses’ position relative to US operator rivals, Sowmyanarayan claimed the Celona CBRS system could be deployed faster than private networks relying on Ericsson and Nokia equipment.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Opensignal notes pressure on T-Mobile US speed crown

Verizon, Cisco claim autonomous driving breakthrough

Verizon y Cisco presumen de avances en conducción autónoma
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association