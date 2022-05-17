 Verizon Business CEO to quit - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon Business CEO to quit

17 MAY 2022

Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin (pictured) announced she is to leave the US operator at the end of 2022, with a successor yet to be named.

Erwin noted on a LinkedIn post she had spent 35 years with Verizon, including her time at mobile operator AirTouch, although she did not provide a particular reason for her decision.

The move comes after Verizon notified customers it would raise prices for some business lines to help offset rising inflation costs.

Verizon recently reported fairly sluggish results for Q1, with an overall loss in mobile subscribers and lower net profit.

CEO Hans Vestberg appointed Erwin to head up the business division in 2018, as part of a wider restructuring process. Ronan Dunne was appointed to lead the consumer group, but he has since left that role to become a strategic adviser to Vestberg.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

